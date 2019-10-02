Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MALONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Judith MALONE

Add a Memory
Catherine Judith MALONE Notice
MALONE Catherine Judith Passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019

surrounded by her loving family.



Dearly loved wife of John (dec).



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Vicki, Paul, Carmel (dec), Damien and Michelle, Phillip and Lidia.



Loving Nanny of Andrew, Anna, Joshua, Madison and Kayla; Emily, James and Brooke; Stewart, Catelyn and Thomas; Patrick and Alexander.

And will be missed by her faithful companion Missy.



Reunited with John and Carmel.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.