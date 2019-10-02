|
|
MALONE Catherine Judith Passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019
surrounded by her loving family.
Dearly loved wife of John (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Vicki, Paul, Carmel (dec), Damien and Michelle, Phillip and Lidia.
Loving Nanny of Andrew, Anna, Joshua, Madison and Kayla; Emily, James and Brooke; Stewart, Catelyn and Thomas; Patrick and Alexander.
And will be missed by her faithful companion Missy.
Reunited with John and Carmel.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 2, 2019