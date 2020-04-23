Home
Catherine Anne BOSWELL

BOSWELL née Dureau Catherine Anne 'Cassie' Passed away peacefully on 21 st April at Mercy Place, Warrnambool. Much loved wife of Ronald 'Ronnie' (dec.). Adored Mum of Daryl, Julie, Gary, Denise and Paul. Loved Nan of Michael, Liza, Nikki, Danielle, Taliesha and Hannah. Great Nan of Blade, Zane and Mason. Re-united with Dad Aged 81 years Private funeral due to attendance restrictions A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
