PARNELL Carol Joy 10/02/1954 - 31/03/2020
Peacefully at the Terang Hospital.
Daughter of Jim & Joan Marshall (both dec).
Loved Mum & Nana Carol of Darren, Michelle, Gemma & Josh Blain.
Mother & Nanna to Michelle, Jason, Seth & Zoe Symons.
Your journey is now over Resting peacefully.
Carol's family would like to thank all the staff at TMHS for their care and support of Mum in her time of need. Thank you all.
Private Family Burial
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020