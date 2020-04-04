Home
Carol Joy PARNELL


1954 - 2020
Carol Joy PARNELL Notice
PARNELL Carol Joy 10/02/1954 - 31/03/2020

Peacefully at the Terang Hospital.

Daughter of Jim & Joan Marshall (both dec).

Loved Mum & Nana Carol of Darren, Michelle, Gemma & Josh Blain.

Mother & Nanna to Michelle, Jason, Seth & Zoe Symons.

Your journey is now over Resting peacefully.

Carol's family would like to thank all the staff at TMHS for their care and support of Mum in her time of need. Thank you all.

Private Family Burial

Peacefully on March 31st

Age 66

~pcA courageous battle fought to the very end. May you now rest in peace. Your suffering is over. Gone but never forgotten.

Loved Mum & Nana Carol of Darren, Michelle, Gemma & Josh Blain.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
