STEEL Bruce William PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICE Due to the COVID-19, public gatherings are now being limited to no more than 100 persons. As a result the Funeral Service for BRUCE WILLIAM STEEL that had previously been advertised is now a PRIVATE FUNERAL Donation envelopes for the SWRCC are available from Guyett's Funerals The Service will be Live-streamed on Monday March 23rd at 11a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream- https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020