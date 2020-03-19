Home
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Bruce William STEEL

Bruce William STEEL Notice
STEEL Bruce William PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICE Due to the COVID-19, public gatherings are now being limited to no more than 100 persons. As a result the Funeral Service for BRUCE WILLIAM STEEL that had previously been advertised is now a PRIVATE FUNERAL Donation envelopes for the SWRCC are available from Guyett's Funerals The Service will be Live-streamed on Monday March 23rd at 11a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream- https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
