|
|
HAM Bruce Reginald 29-3-1950 to 5-6-2020
Much loved husband of Sue.
Father and father-in-law of Andrew and Fiona, Daniel and Antje, Peter and Gabrielle,
Michael and Maz.
Grandfather of Olivia, Mia, Lucas, Ruby and Gemma; Felix and Sofie; Kai, Alex and Nyah.
Son of Errol (dec) and Lydia.
In God's Care
John 3:16
Due to current restrictions,
a Private Family Service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Coordinate (supporting indigenous scriptures) would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service or can be collected from O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, 82 Fairy Street, Warrnambool.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 11, 2020