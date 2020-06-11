Home
Bruce Reginald HAM


1950 - 2020
Bruce Reginald HAM Notice
HAM Bruce Reginald 29-3-1950 to 5-6-2020



Much loved husband of Sue.



Father and father-in-law of Andrew and Fiona, Daniel and Antje, Peter and Gabrielle,

Michael and Maz.



Grandfather of Olivia, Mia, Lucas, Ruby and Gemma; Felix and Sofie; Kai, Alex and Nyah.



Son of Errol (dec) and Lydia.



In God's Care

John 3:16





Due to current restrictions,

a Private Family Service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Coordinate (supporting indigenous scriptures) would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service or can be collected from O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, 82 Fairy Street, Warrnambool.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 11, 2020
