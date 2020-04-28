Home
Bruce Middleton WOODMASON


1933 - 2020
Bruce Middleton WOODMASON Notice
WOODMASON Bruce Middleton 30/08/1933 - 24/04/2020

On the 24th April 2020, our dearest Father, Grandfather and Great grandfather passed away peacefully at Timboon and District Healthcare, Timboon.

Dearest Husband of Beverly (dec),

Loved Father and Father-in-law of Bronwyn & Gerrard, Jeanette (dec), Suzanne, Natalie & Paul, Fiona & Jason.

Devoted Pop to Meahgan, Richard, Victoria, Grace, Alexander, Adrian, Oliva, Steven and Andrew.

Great Poppy to Matilda, Leo & Archie.

Loved brother of Joan (dec) and Greame.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 28, 2020
