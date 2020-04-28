|
|
WOODMASON Bruce Middleton 30/08/1933 - 24/04/2020
On the 24th April 2020, our dearest Father, Grandfather and Great grandfather passed away peacefully at Timboon and District Healthcare, Timboon.
Dearest Husband of Beverly (dec),
Loved Father and Father-in-law of Bronwyn & Gerrard, Jeanette (dec), Suzanne, Natalie & Paul, Fiona & Jason.
Devoted Pop to Meahgan, Richard, Victoria, Grace, Alexander, Adrian, Oliva, Steven and Andrew.
Great Poppy to Matilda, Leo & Archie.
Loved brother of Joan (dec) and Greame.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 28, 2020