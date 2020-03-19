|
|
Macleod
Bruce "Bruno"
We have lost a wonderful friend and a good mate in Bruno,
He was a real Top Bloke, a privilege to know.
A rugged handsome man with movie star looks,
He'd strut like a rooster, the king of the chooks.
So many good times shared with fish, football and girls,
An impromptu poem or a song from the man with blonde curls.
Weekends away with the Nelson Boys were always much sought,
Much fun and hijinx ensued, the kind that cannot be bought.
Big Fish!, Big Fish! Get the Net! was often his cry,
But with his fish in the boat, we'd often ask WHY?
You loved your fishing, performed with such finesse,
We love you Bruno, you are the best.
The Nelson Boys
Andrew "Farty Bum" Clarke
Gary "Thong" Boehm
Ricky "Short Cast" Holmes
David "Dasha" Kline
John "The Champ" Lee
Michael "Man of Steel" Steele
Phil "Pancho" Young
Guyetts
55622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 19, 2020