Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Macleod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce "Bruno" Macleod


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Bruce "Bruno" Macleod Notice
Macleod

Bruce "Bruno"

Bruno, you were a true mate of 47 years and yes, you were a "Top Bloke". 

Memories of you bring joy and laughter of the good times we shared as boys, teenagers and grown men. Chasing life, good times and adventure /misadventure. 

Our families grew up and created special memories together. 

You have left a massive void in our lives but the memories will endure forever.  Love ya Brother.

Phil, Kim, Nick, Alex & Simon Young 

Guyetts

55622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -