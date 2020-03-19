|
Macleod
Bruce "Bruno"
Bruno, you were a true mate of 47 years and yes, you were a "Top Bloke".
Memories of you bring joy and laughter of the good times we shared as boys, teenagers and grown men. Chasing life, good times and adventure /misadventure.
Our families grew up and created special memories together.
You have left a massive void in our lives but the memories will endure forever. Love ya Brother.
Phil, Kim, Nick, Alex & Simon Young
Guyetts
55622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 19, 2020