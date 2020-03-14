Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce MCLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Andrew MCLEOD

Add a Memory
Bruce Andrew MCLEOD Notice
McLEOD Bruce Andrew 25/06/1961 - 12/03/2020 Loving husband of Mary Cherished father of Isaac, Timothy, Joseph and loyal companion of Lucy girl. ------------------- Bruce you were and are the love of my life How can I ever thank you? 40 amazing years together, 32 as my husband The amazing gift of our 3 sons The amazing love you always showed me and our boys The amazing adventures, fun, laughter and pure joy you always shared with family and friends Bruce you were simply amazing I will continue to love you, always my soulmate ~ Forever, Mary
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -