McLEOD Bruce Andrew 25/06/1961 - 12/03/2020 Loving husband of Mary Cherished father of Isaac, Timothy, Joseph and loyal companion of Lucy girl. ------------------- Bruce you were and are the love of my life How can I ever thank you? 40 amazing years together, 32 as my husband The amazing gift of our 3 sons The amazing love you always showed me and our boys The amazing adventures, fun, laughter and pure joy you always shared with family and friends Bruce you were simply amazing I will continue to love you, always my soulmate ~ Forever, Mary
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020