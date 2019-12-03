|
|
WEBB Bruce Alexander Passed away peacefully at home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Cecilia 'Cec', married for 60 wonderful years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Karen and Robert; Gary; Andrew (dec); Darren and Vivienne; Barrie and Nurul. Devoted Pa of Natalie and Melissa; Taylah and Ruby; Bianca, Nick and Chris; Noah and Bagus. Great Pa of Jerome, Braydon, Coen, Kai, Nova and Rafa. /// A Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr Bruce Alexander Webb was held YESTERDAY in Geelong.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 3, 2019