Bruce Alexander WEBB

Bruce Alexander WEBB Notice
WEBB Bruce Alexander Passed away peacefully at home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Cecilia 'Cec', married for 60 wonderful years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Karen and Robert; Gary; Andrew (dec); Darren and Vivienne; Barrie and Nurul. Devoted Pa of Natalie and Melissa; Taylah and Ruby; Bianca, Nick and Chris; Noah and Bagus. Great Pa of Jerome, Braydon, Coen, Kai, Nova and Rafa. /// A Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr Bruce Alexander Webb was held YESTERDAY in Geelong.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 3, 2019
