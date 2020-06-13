Home
Brian John Stanley PATMAN


1951 - 2020
Brian John Stanley PATMAN Notice
PATMAN Brian John Stanley 21/09/1951 - 04/6/2020



Think of him as living in the hearts

of those he touched.

For nothing loved is ever lost,

and he was loved so much.



Dearly loved son of

Eileen and Ronald Patman (both dec.).



Loved brother and brother-in-law of

Beryl and Chris O'Keefe,

Rosemary and Peter Goodall.



Loved Uncle of Jenny and Stewart, Susie and

Pedr, Melanie and Jim (Dec.), Denver, Amber

and Ivo,



Loved Great Uncle of Sarah, Chloe, Dahlia,

Sasha and Zakary.



Private Service.



Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 13, 2020
