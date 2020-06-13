|
PATMAN Brian John Stanley 21/09/1951 - 04/6/2020
Think of him as living in the hearts
of those he touched.
For nothing loved is ever lost,
and he was loved so much.
Dearly loved son of
Eileen and Ronald Patman (both dec.).
Loved brother and brother-in-law of
Beryl and Chris O'Keefe,
Rosemary and Peter Goodall.
Loved Uncle of Jenny and Stewart, Susie and
Pedr, Melanie and Jim (Dec.), Denver, Amber
and Ivo,
Loved Great Uncle of Sarah, Chloe, Dahlia,
Sasha and Zakary.
Private Service.
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
