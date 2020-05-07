|
|
Brittain
Brenda Joy
09/12/1940 - 07/05/2016
In these strange times when we are all missing some things in life.......nothing compares to the loss we feel today as we reflect on saying goodbye some fours years ago.
Your spirit lives on in many ways....whether it be one of us trying to replicate a dish, having a family happy hour, or in the way we provide love to others, as you unconditionally provided to us all.
We would all just like to say thanks again....you played a remarkable role as Wife, Mum, Sister, Mother-in-law, Nanna and friend. The positive impact on our lives is enduring and still being discovered and acknowledged every day.
We trust you have settled well in the spiritual place you have landed. Each day, week, year gets a bit easier but we will shed a tear or two this week before moving on again, taking comfort that you are still watching over us and with many fun moments to remember.
Love Roy, Debbie and David, Mark and Jak, Chris and Tanya, Rowan, Nicole, Sienna and Marcus
John O'Sullivan & Family Funeral Directors
5561 1199
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 7, 2020