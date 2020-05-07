Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Brittain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Joy Brittain


1940 - 2016
Add a Memory
Brenda Joy Brittain In Memoriam
Brittain

Brenda Joy

09/12/1940 - 07/05/2016

In these strange times when we are all missing some things in life.......nothing compares to the loss we feel today as we reflect on saying goodbye some fours years ago.

Your spirit lives on in many ways....whether it be one of us trying to replicate a dish, having a family happy hour, or in the way we provide love to others, as you unconditionally provided to us all.

We would all just like to say thanks again....you played a remarkable role as Wife, Mum, Sister, Mother-in-law, Nanna and friend. The positive impact on our lives is enduring and still being discovered and acknowledged every day.

We trust you have settled well in the spiritual place you have landed. Each day, week, year gets a bit easier but we will shed a tear or two this week before moving on again, taking comfort that you are still watching over us and with many fun moments to remember.

Love Roy, Debbie and David, Mark and Jak, Chris and Tanya, Rowan, Nicole, Sienna and Marcus

John O'Sullivan & Family Funeral Directors

5561 1199
logo

Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -