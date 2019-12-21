|
CLIFFORD Beverley Joan Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at Warrnambool. Aged 87 years Loved wife of John (dec.). Loved and loving mother of Susan, Barry and Carolyn. Adored Grandma/G'ma of her 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. /////* Loved and adored mother of Susan. /////* Loved mother of Barry, loved grandmother of Maddison, Jack and Kaitlyn. Always remembered, always in our hearts Rest in peace - Free from pain /////* I have not only lost my Mum, but my world, my rock, my best friend. How do I go on without you? - Your loving daughter Carolyn Though her smile is gone forever And her hand we cannot touch We still have so many memories Of the one we love so much Her memory is now our keepsake Which with we'll never part God has her in her keeping We have her in our heart Sadly missed, but never forgotten -Love grandchildren Matthew, April, Ashleigh, Jesse and Paige and great grandchildren Logan, Sophia, Lyncoln and Winter. The Clifford family wish to thank the attentive staff at Lyndoch Living, particularly Kay and South West Healthcare, Warrnambool for the care shown to Beverley in recent years.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 21, 2019