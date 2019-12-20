Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley CLIFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Joan CLIFFORD


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beverley Joan CLIFFORD Notice
CLIFFORD Beverley Joan

Passed away peacefully

on December 19, 2019 at Warrnambool.

Aged 87 years



Loved wife of John (dec.).



Loved and loving mother of

Susan, Barry and Carolyn.



Adored Grandma/G'ma of her

8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

**********



Loved and adored mother of Susan.

**********



Loved mother of Barry,

loved grandmother of

Maddison, Jack and Kaitlyn.



Always remembered, always in our hearts



Rest in peace - Free from pain

**********



I have not only lost my Mum, but my world, my rock, my best friend. How do I go on without you?

- Your loving daughter Carolyn



Though her smile is gone forever

And her hand we cannot touch

We still have so many memories

Of the one we love so much

Her memory is now our keepsake

Which with we'll never part

God has her in her keeping

We have her in our heart

Sadly missed, but never forgotten



-Love grandchildren Matthew, April, Ashleigh, Jesse and Paige and great grandchildren Logan, Sophia, Lyncoln and Winter.



The Clifford family wish to thank the attentive staff at Lyndoch Living, particularly Kay and South West Healthcare, Warrnambool for the care shown to Beverley in recent years.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -