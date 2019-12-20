|
|
CLIFFORD Beverley Joan
Passed away peacefully
on December 19, 2019 at Warrnambool.
Aged 87 years
Loved wife of John (dec.).
Loved and loving mother of
Susan, Barry and Carolyn.
Adored Grandma/G'ma of her
8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
**********
Loved and adored mother of Susan.
**********
Loved mother of Barry,
loved grandmother of
Maddison, Jack and Kaitlyn.
Always remembered, always in our hearts
Rest in peace - Free from pain
**********
I have not only lost my Mum, but my world, my rock, my best friend. How do I go on without you?
- Your loving daughter Carolyn
Though her smile is gone forever
And her hand we cannot touch
We still have so many memories
Of the one we love so much
Her memory is now our keepsake
Which with we'll never part
God has her in her keeping
We have her in our heart
Sadly missed, but never forgotten
-Love grandchildren Matthew, April, Ashleigh, Jesse and Paige and great grandchildren Logan, Sophia, Lyncoln and Winter.
The Clifford family wish to thank the attentive staff at Lyndoch Living, particularly Kay and South West Healthcare, Warrnambool for the care shown to Beverley in recent years.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 20, 2019