Betty Mary SMITH


1925 - 2020
Betty Mary SMITH Notice
SMITH (McConnell) Betty Mary 11.7.25 - 13.1.20

~pcPassed away peacefully at the end of her long and beautiful life.

Loved and loving wife of Albert (dec) and mother of Daryl and Lyn, mother in law of Linda.

Adored grandmother of Simon, Sam, Tim (dec), Kristy, Tanya and Aart. Great grandmother of Eva, Katy, Emma, Jess, Lachie, Declan and Harry. Great great grandmother of Olivia and Daisy.

Reunited with her Albert. Forever in our hearts and memories as our magnificent matriarch.

~pcWe would like to express our profound gratitude to the staff of Mount View Nursing Home for their loving care of Betty.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
