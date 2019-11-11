|
GEE Betty Mary Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving
family at home in Dennington.
19/04/1931 - 8/11/2019
Loved wife of Ronald Gee (dec.).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jenny, Billy and Tood, Jan and Jack, Philip and Karen, Judy and Malcolm, Liz and Alan, Loreen and Phil, Jo and Jase, Wendy and Brendan.
Loved Nan Gee of 47
grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friend of Marg.
Loved sister of Veda, George, Esther, Maud (all dec.), Sylvia and sister-in-law of Anthony (dec.).
Daughter of Florence and John Smith.
Re-united with Dad
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019