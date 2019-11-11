Home
Betty Mary GEE

Betty Mary GEE Notice
GEE Betty Mary Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving

family at home in Dennington.

19/04/1931 - 8/11/2019

Loved wife of Ronald Gee (dec.).



Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jenny, Billy and Tood, Jan and Jack, Philip and Karen, Judy and Malcolm, Liz and Alan, Loreen and Phil, Jo and Jase, Wendy and Brendan.

Loved Nan Gee of 47

grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friend of Marg.

Loved sister of Veda, George, Esther, Maud (all dec.), Sylvia and sister-in-law of Anthony (dec.).

Daughter of Florence and John Smith.



Re-united with Dad
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
