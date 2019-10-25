|
|
DOOLAN Betty Margaret 14.10.1929 - 22.10.2019 Passed peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Loved Mum of Marcia (dec), Suzanne, Andrea (dec), Joanne and mother-in-law of Lambis, Mark C and Mark G. Adored Nanna of Sophia and Anthony, Jessie and James, Michael, Caitlin and Sam. Great Grandmother of Nikita, Tori, Meiah, Noah, Kaylei, Adelyn and Blair. Words are few, Thoughts are deep. Memories of you, Are ours to keep.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 25, 2019