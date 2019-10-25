Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DOOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Margaret DOOLAN

Add a Memory
Betty Margaret DOOLAN Notice
DOOLAN Betty Margaret 14.10.1929 - 22.10.2019 Passed peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Loved Mum of Marcia (dec), Suzanne, Andrea (dec), Joanne and mother-in-law of Lambis, Mark C and Mark G. Adored Nanna of Sophia and Anthony, Jessie and James, Michael, Caitlin and Sam. Great Grandmother of Nikita, Tori, Meiah, Noah, Kaylei, Adelyn and Blair. Words are few, Thoughts are deep. Memories of you, Are ours to keep.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.