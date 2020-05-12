Home
Betty Jean BARTON

Betty Jean BARTON Notice
BARTON Betty Jean Formerly of 'Glenbrae', Naringal.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St John of God Hospital, Warrnambool.

Aged 92 years

Loved wife of Barry (dec.).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Jane, Ken and Suzana.

Adored grandmother of Tessa and Ben, Simon, Joel, and Kris.

Great grandmother of Archie and Mac.



Forever in our hearts



Private funeral

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 12, 2020
