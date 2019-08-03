Home
Betty Dorothy WHITING

Betty Dorothy WHITING Notice
WHITING Betty Dorothy Passed away peacefully at S.W.H., Warrnambool on August 1, 2019.

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of 'Fred'.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Gerard Hall, Max and Colleen, Sue and Neil Ballis, Jenny and Peter Molan, and Phillip.

Loved Nanna to Steven, Lauren, Martin; Dale, Kerri; Monique, Troy, Britta (dec.), Jenna (dec.); Luke, Adam Ebony; Mitchell, Jack, Alec, Nicole and their partners.

Great Nanna to Alfie, Jonty; Oliver, Fred; Ivy, Asha, Brax; Stephanie, Rebecca; Will, Maya; and Hannah.



Resting peacefully with dad



Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 3, 2019
