|
|
WHITING Betty Dorothy Passed away peacefully at S.W.H., Warrnambool on August 1, 2019.
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of 'Fred'.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Gerard Hall, Max and Colleen, Sue and Neil Ballis, Jenny and Peter Molan, and Phillip.
Loved Nanna to Steven, Lauren, Martin; Dale, Kerri; Monique, Troy, Britta (dec.), Jenna (dec.); Luke, Adam Ebony; Mitchell, Jack, Alec, Nicole and their partners.
Great Nanna to Alfie, Jonty; Oliver, Fred; Ivy, Asha, Brax; Stephanie, Rebecca; Will, Maya; and Hannah.
Resting peacefully with dad
Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 3, 2019