|
|
HILL Benjamin Jeffrey Taylor 'Ben'
21.9.1992 - 24.11.2019
Dearly loved son of Jeff and Deb
Loved brother and brother-in-law
of Tarryn and Damon, and Caitlyn
Cherished and adored 'Uncle Benny' of
Charlotte, Annabelle, Chuckles, and Agatha
Great mate of Patch and Skye
Loved grandson of
Nan and Grumps (dec.) and
Gran and Pa (both dec.)
Much loved nephew and cousin
We know you are now in the happy
place you were looking for
Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 26, 2019