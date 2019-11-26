Home
Benjamin Jeffrey Taylor HILL


1992 - 2019
Benjamin Jeffrey Taylor HILL Notice
HILL Benjamin Jeffrey Taylor 'Ben'



21.9.1992 - 24.11.2019



Dearly loved son of Jeff and Deb



Loved brother and brother-in-law

of Tarryn and Damon, and Caitlyn



Cherished and adored 'Uncle Benny' of

Charlotte, Annabelle, Chuckles, and Agatha



Great mate of Patch and Skye



Loved grandson of

Nan and Grumps (dec.) and

Gran and Pa (both dec.)



Much loved nephew and cousin



We know you are now in the happy

place you were looking for



Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 26, 2019
