Home
Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
2 Selby Road
East Warrnambool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry KELLY

Add a Memory
Barry KELLY Notice
KELLY Barry Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Warrnambool on January 28th 2020.



Devoted and loving husband of Bridget.



Loving father of Annemaree, Brendan, Paul

and Luke.



Loving grandpa of Elijah, Ruby, Tanna

and Eavie.



Rest in Peace



*****



'My Barry forever'

Life will never be the same,

Now in Gods loving hands.

I will never forget your

beautiful smile and kind heart.

Love you always

Bridget



*****



'My beautiful kind Dad'

God has you in Heaven,

I have you in my heart.

RIP

'I'll love you forever'

Your loving daughter

Annemaree xxxx



*****



Dad, always there when I needed you.

The best dad ever,

still chasing that hole in one.

Loved Brendan, Julie and kids



*****



The time has come to say goodbye to my

best friend, teacher and father.

I have been so fortunate, proud and

blessed by you.

I love you so much and you will never

be forgotten.

Till we laugh again together.

Love Paul and Eavie xxx



*****



Going to miss you so much mate.

'Forever in my heart'

Your loving son Luke xxx



Going to miss the lollies in the glove box.

The hugs and kisses, everything.

Love you Grandpa

Tanna xxx



*****



'Woof, Woof'

Love your little mate George
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -