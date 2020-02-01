|
|
KELLY Barry Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Warrnambool on January 28th 2020.
Devoted and loving husband of Bridget.
Loving father of Annemaree, Brendan, Paul
and Luke.
Loving grandpa of Elijah, Ruby, Tanna
and Eavie.
Rest in Peace
*****
'My Barry forever'
Life will never be the same,
Now in Gods loving hands.
I will never forget your
beautiful smile and kind heart.
Love you always
Bridget
*****
'My beautiful kind Dad'
God has you in Heaven,
I have you in my heart.
RIP
'I'll love you forever'
Your loving daughter
Annemaree xxxx
*****
Dad, always there when I needed you.
The best dad ever,
still chasing that hole in one.
Loved Brendan, Julie and kids
*****
The time has come to say goodbye to my
best friend, teacher and father.
I have been so fortunate, proud and
blessed by you.
I love you so much and you will never
be forgotten.
Till we laugh again together.
Love Paul and Eavie xxx
*****
Going to miss you so much mate.
'Forever in my heart'
Your loving son Luke xxx
Going to miss the lollies in the glove box.
The hugs and kisses, everything.
Love you Grandpa
Tanna xxx
*****
'Woof, Woof'
Love your little mate George
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 1, 2020