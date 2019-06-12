|
|
TIPPETT Barry Frederick On June 10 2019 peacefully at home, in the care of his family, aged 77 years. Loved and loving husband of Barbara for 53 years. Adored Dad of Andrew, Merrilyn and Jeremy White; loving Poppy of Bella, Lachlan, Ebony and Ethan. Promoted to Glory /* Loved son of Edwin and Lillian Tippett of Mildura and Warrnambool (both dec). Loved brother of Noel (dec), Heather (dec), Russell and their families. /* Loved son-in-law of Evelyn and George Andrew of Mildura (both dec). Loved brother-in-law of Lorraine, Lynette (dec), Carol, Diane. Bronwyn, Ashley, Matthew and families.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 12, 2019