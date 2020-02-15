|
|
MOLLOY Barrie Aged 53
Soulmate to Angela.
Beloved father to Thomas and Grace.
There will be no more Dad jokes, laughing loudly at kids movies, dancing badly. Great all round husband and father.
You fought a brave fight. Fly free, forever loved.
Angela, Thomas and Grace. Xxx
--
Beloved son of Barry and Judy Molloy (Ashburton, NZ).
Brother of Anna and Bridgitte.
Brother-in-law of Phillip, Uncle to Hannah and Isabella.
--
Favourite Son-in-law of Dick and Faye Tracey. Brother-in-law of Michael (NZ).
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 15, 2020