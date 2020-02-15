Home
Services
MacQueen's Funeral Services P/L - Camperdown
9 Leura Street
Camperdown, Victoria 3260
03 5593 1107
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Cobden Australia
Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie MOLLOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie MOLLOY


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barrie MOLLOY Notice
MOLLOY Barrie Aged 53

Soulmate to Angela.

Beloved father to Thomas and Grace.

There will be no more Dad jokes, laughing loudly at kids movies, dancing badly. Great all round husband and father.

You fought a brave fight. Fly free, forever loved.

Angela, Thomas and Grace. Xxx

--

Beloved son of Barry and Judy Molloy (Ashburton, NZ).

Brother of Anna and Bridgitte.

Brother-in-law of Phillip, Uncle to Hannah and Isabella.

--

Favourite Son-in-law of Dick and Faye Tracey. Brother-in-law of Michael (NZ).
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barrie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -