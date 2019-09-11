Home
Audrey Jean (KINGHORN) CLARKE

CLARKE (Kinghorn) Audrey Jean On September 8th 2019, at Hamilton Aged 103 years Eldest child of David and Charlotte Kinghorn (both dec). Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank. Loved and loving mother of Keith (dec), Dawn (dec), Ian, Bill, Margaret (dec), Trevor, Robert and Geoffrey. Mother-in-law of Val, Bill Goodwin (dec) Lesley, Helen, Mick (Nailon), Margaret, Jenny and Deb. Much loved Nana of 27 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 51 great-great-grandchildren. A long life, well lived
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 11, 2019
