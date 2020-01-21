Home
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Arthur James BROOMFIELD

Arthur James BROOMFIELD Notice
BROOMFIELD Arthur James Passed away peacefully at

South West Healthcare, Warrnambool.

12/07/1936 - 19/01/2020

Beloved son of William and Ida (both dec.).



Loved brother and brother-in-law of Annie and

Frank Smith (both dec.), Sylvia and Jim Ponting

(both dec.), Essie (dec.) and Peter Handley.



Loved uncle of Alan, Lynette, Janine, Kerrie,

Rosalyn, Sandra, Barry, Karen, Steven, Wayne

and their families.

A true gentleman at peace
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
