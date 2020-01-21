|
BROOMFIELD Arthur James Passed away peacefully at
South West Healthcare, Warrnambool.
12/07/1936 - 19/01/2020
Beloved son of William and Ida (both dec.).
Loved brother and brother-in-law of Annie and
Frank Smith (both dec.), Sylvia and Jim Ponting
(both dec.), Essie (dec.) and Peter Handley.
Loved uncle of Alan, Lynette, Janine, Kerrie,
Rosalyn, Sandra, Barry, Karen, Steven, Wayne
and their families.
A true gentleman at peace
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020