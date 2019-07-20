|
O'TOOLE Anthony 'Tony' 1/11/1952 - 17/07/2019 Of Illowa. Passed away suddenly at South West Healthcare, Warrnambool. Dearly loved partner of Milly. The sweetest man I've ever known. You gave us your all, as I to you, and it was wonderful. So kind, so gentle, you nurtured our family with wisdom and love and plenty of Tony jokes too. Farewell my darling, I love you........more..... Loved father to Jade and Sonny, Janifer and David, Matthew, Robert and Bec. Devoted Gramps to Ava, Poppy; Ned, Libby, John; Harper, Brooklyn; Clay and Grace. Much loved brother and brother in law of Josephine and Michael, Barry and Pam, Marita and Lindsay (dec.), Greg and Ursula. Loved and cherished Uncle to their wonderful families and beautiful children.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 20, 2019