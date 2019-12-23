Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony FLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Francis FLOYD

Add a Memory
Anthony Francis FLOYD Notice
FLOYD Anthony Francis It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather and great grandfather, Doctor Anthony Floyd, aged 95.

Beloved by Barbara Veronica. He passed from this world peacefully on December 19 after a short illness, surrounded by his family at his home. He will be forever loved and forever missed by so many.

'They could faintly hear a deep-toned bell respond' - The Wild Wood, Kenneth Grahame.

A memorial will be held for Dr Floyd, Anglican Church, Casterton, early in March, to be advised.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -