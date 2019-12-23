|
FLOYD Anthony Francis It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather and great grandfather, Doctor Anthony Floyd, aged 95.
Beloved by Barbara Veronica. He passed from this world peacefully on December 19 after a short illness, surrounded by his family at his home. He will be forever loved and forever missed by so many.
'They could faintly hear a deep-toned bell respond' - The Wild Wood, Kenneth Grahame.
A memorial will be held for Dr Floyd, Anglican Church, Casterton, early in March, to be advised.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 23, 2019