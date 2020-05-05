Home
Delaney (née Hession) Annie Elizabeth Betty 18/3/1928 - 30/4/2020 Aged 92 Born in Yackandandah Loved daughter of Patrick and Emily Hession (both dec). Cherished sister of Margaret, Kathleen(dec), Patrick(dec), Kevin(dec), John(dec), Martin, Trish and Michael. Dearly loved wife of Tom(dec) and wonderful mother to Geraldine, Mary, Thomas, Mark, Shayne and their families. Through the life she lived she showed us what was important. Rest peacefully in God's care mum.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 5, 2020
