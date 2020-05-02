|
|
DELANEY (Hession) Annie Elizabeth 'Betty'
18/3/1928 - 30/4/2020
Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec.).
Wonderful mother to Geraldine and Brian, Mary and Jeff, Thomas and Steph, Mark and Joanne, Shayne and Tanya.
Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of five.
Loving memories of a wonderful mother who gave us unconditional love. Geraldine and Brian, Luke and Victoria, Great-grandmother of the Prince and Princesses. Hazel, Braxton and Florence.
So many wonderful memories that we will treasure forever.
How lucky were we to have you for our Mum.
Love Mary and Jeff, Matt, Anna and Ryan, Paddy and Bridie.
Thankyou Mum for being you.
Tom and Steph.
Much loved Nanny of Sam, Meg, Kate and Lily.
My darling Mum, Betty and Nanny.
Thank you for teaching us how to love and be loved.
You lived for your family close and extended.
Your gentle, kind and beautiful nature will live on in us forever.
We will miss you.
May the Bold and the Beautiful be on every arvo, may the lolly jar be always full and may the Pies beat the Cats up in heaven.
R.I.P.
Re-united with Dad (Pa).
Lots of love Mark (The Chosen one), Joanne, Maddie, Kyle and Bailey.
Mum- How lucky were we to have you in our lives.
So loving, caring, passionate and positive.
Our memories will last forever.
Shayne and Tanya, Nicholas, Emily and Holly xx
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at a
later date.
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 2, 2020