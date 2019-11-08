Home
Chris & Therese Quinn Funeral Services
15 Skene Street
Colac, Victoria VIC 3250
5231-2052
Anne-Marie SEABRIGHT

Seabright Anne-Marie (Annie) Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday November 6th. Loved and loving wife of David, dearly loved mother of Nathan and Rachael. Much loved daughter of Ben & Margaret van de Camp, dearly loved sister of Mary & Neville Wilson, Nora and Andrew Bone, Ben & Alison van de Camp. Loved aunt of Jemma, Allia and Stephanie Wilson, Luke & Grace Bone and Hannah van de Camp. Forever loved, so sadly missed. Rest in peace our beautiful, kind, loving and gentle Anne-Marie. Beautiful and inspirational Annie, memories cherished forever in our hearts. ~Love Mary, Neville, Jemma, Allia and Stephanie. Beautiful Annie. You were always there with profound guidance and wisdom and saw the positive in every situation. You had a heart of gold and were always thinking of others. You were an inspiration to all of us and we love you. We know you'll be smiling down on us. ~Love Nora, Andrew, Luke and Grace. Dearest Annie, you showed us how to live with compassion, empathy and love, always encouraging us to chase our dreams. You'll always be in our hearts and minds. ~Love always, Ben, Alison and Hannah.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
