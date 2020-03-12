Home
1922 - 2020
Anna Reese PITTER Notice
PITTER Anna Reese 25.10.1922 - 11.3.2020



Passed away peacefully at Lake Lodge, Lyndoch, aged 97 years.



Dearly loved wife of Lindsay (dec).



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lucy and Charlie Speed, Doreen Moore and Douglas Gordon (both dec), Margaret (dec) and Gerard Overweter, Helen and Peter Bartlett.

'Special Mum' to Joe and Rae Talbot.



A cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Now Reunited with Dad.



Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 12, 2020
