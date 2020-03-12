|
|
PITTER Anna Reese 25.10.1922 - 11.3.2020
Passed away peacefully at Lake Lodge, Lyndoch, aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife of Lindsay (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lucy and Charlie Speed, Doreen Moore and Douglas Gordon (both dec), Margaret (dec) and Gerard Overweter, Helen and Peter Bartlett.
'Special Mum' to Joe and Rae Talbot.
A cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Now Reunited with Dad.
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 12, 2020