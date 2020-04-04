Home
Ann Teresa PARKER

Ann Teresa PARKER Notice
PARKER Ann Teresa Passed away peacefully at home on

31st March 2020.



Loved wife of Alan.



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rebecca and Darren, Allison and Stephen.

Cherished Nanny of Lauren.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Port Fairy Community Healthcare and SWH Palliative Care for their help and compassion while looking after Ann, also special thanks to Dr. Victor Cheng.



As per Ann's wishes a Private Family

Service has been held.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
