Amelia May LEONARD

Amelia May LEONARD Notice
LEONARD Amelia May 24/08/1935 - 04/12/2019 Passed away peacefully at Penshurst surrounded by loved ones. Loving wife of Des (dec). Dearly loved mother of Roy, Peter, Gail, Carol and David. Loving mother-in-law to Susan, Shanny, Craig, Tanya and Belinda. Dearly loved Grandma to Daniel, Lucie, Lachlan, Skye, Steven, Brett, Carly, Jamie, Nicole, Damian, Christine and Stacey. Loving great Grandma to Tyson, Jordan, Matilda, Kobie and Remi. Loved friend to Nicole, Erin, Dylan, Chantal, Blake and Caleb. You have left a hole in our heart that can never be filled Thank you to the Penshurst Nursing Home for your love and care.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
