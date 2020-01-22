|
|
PERKINS (Corbett) Alice 27-08-1931 - 20-01-2020
Died peacefully surrounded by love at Merindah Lodge.
Dearly loved and loving daughter of Andy and Nellie Corbett, loving sister of Ted, Bill and Doreen Wilke (all dec) and Aileen Clarke.
Adored wife to Barry (dec).
Dearly loved and loving Mother to Michael, Therese and Don, Catherine, Sean and Lindy.
Loving Grandma to Jaymin and Adam, Darcy, Callum, Rainah and Ricky, Geordie and Amy, Jaala and Rob, Eden and Alistair, Mitchell, Ally and Austin.
Great Grandma to Lilly, Trent, Arley, Marlo and Stella.
So dearly loved, she will be with us always.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 22, 2020