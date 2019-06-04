Home
McCULLOCH Alexander 'Alec' Formerly of Mount Waverley. Passed away peacefully at Warrnambool on May 31, 2019. Aged 102 years Loved husband of Billie (dec.). Loved father of Jill and John (dec.). Loved father-in-law and friend of Sue. Loved Papa to Sarah and Paul, Alex and Lizzie, Joe and Kristy. Loved great Grandad to Lila, Ruth, Jamie, Bonnie, George, Olive, Phoebe and Johnny. The McCulloch family thank the dedicated staff at Lyndoch for their care and attention paid to Alec over the past 2 years. R.A.N. H.M.A.S. Lonsdale
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from June 4 to June 6, 2019
