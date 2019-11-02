|
|
SWINTON
Ailsa Joan
11 January 1928 - 24 October 2019
Loved and loving wife of Stuart (dec)
Much loved mother of Suzie, Philip and Stephen and mother-in-law of Barry, Chris and Ruth.
Loving grandmother of Aisha, Zoe, Caius, Michael, Jaclyn, Claudia, and Rupert and great grandmother to Alexis
Graveside service at Port Fairy Cemetery on Saturday, 9 November 2019 at 10.00am. Morning tea afterwards at the Victoria Hotel, James Street Port Fairy
If considering flowers, grateful for any donation to RSPCA instead."
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 2, 2019