Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ailsa Swinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ailsa Swinton


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ailsa Swinton Notice
SWINTON

Ailsa Joan

11 January 1928 - 24 October 2019

Loved and loving wife of Stuart (dec)

Much loved mother of Suzie, Philip and Stephen and mother-in-law of Barry, Chris and Ruth.

Loving grandmother of Aisha, Zoe, Caius, Michael, Jaclyn, Claudia, and Rupert and great grandmother to Alexis

Graveside service at Port Fairy Cemetery on Saturday, 9 November 2019 at 10.00am.  Morning tea afterwards at the Victoria Hotel, James Street Port Fairy

If considering flowers, grateful for any donation to RSPCA instead." 

N/a

N/a
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ailsa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -