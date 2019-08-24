|
BRYCE Aileen Joan (Nin) 12/07/1926 to 21/08/2019 Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place Warrambool. Much Loved wife of John (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyal and Julie, Gail and Peter Hose, Wayne and Dianne, Cheryl (dec.) and Peter Fitzgibbon. Loving grandmother of 13, and great grandmother of 27. A sportswoman, author and farmer who was always there for her family, her community and it's activities. A memorial service will be held at St James Anglican church, Shaw St. Mortlake, on Saturday August 31 at 11.30 am.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 24, 2019