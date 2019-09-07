Home
MacQueen's Funeral Services P/L - Camperdown
9 Leura Street
Camperdown, Victoria 3260
03 5593 1107
Adriana Catherina "Jane" VAN ES


1930 - 2019
Adriana Catherina "Jane" VAN ES Notice
VAN ES Adriana Catherina "Jane" 25.2.1930 - 5.9.2019

Adored wife of Kees.

Much loved and loving Mum, Mum in law and Oma to Wendy, Harry and Karen, Maurie and Kylie, John and Julieann, Michael (dec), Mary Anne and Tony, Helen and Ron, Tracey and Ludy, Cathy and Wayne, 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

~pcA very special thanks to the wonderful supportive and caring doctors and nurses at Timboon District Hospital and Cobden Health.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 7, 2019
