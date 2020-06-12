|
|
McRAE Adam Paul 'Stiffy' 09/09/1982 - 10/06/2020 Taken too early but now at peace. Loved husband and best friend to Emma. Amazing Dad to Taylah, Marli and Arlo. Fur-daddy to Whinny and Bruiser. Missed forever but we will always hold you near. "Until we meet again" Love you always /* To our beautiful son Adam, You fought the biggest battle of your life, but it was too big to conquer. We are proud of the way in which you took it on and you never complained once. We will miss you so much. - Your broken-hearted Mum and Dad. Love you /* To not only my brother but my best mate. Your shift is over now Buddy. We have got it from here. Your fight is finished but your memories are forever. Love you forever - Sam, Alisha and Maddison. /* To my brother Adam, we will miss you so much, our memories will last forever. There was always a laugh to be had. Love you - Mark and dear friend of Kirsty. "Take it easy, we've got you covered" /* Private service due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of Adam's life to be advertised at a later date. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from June 12 to June 13, 2020