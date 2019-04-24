|
|
O'Keeffe
Taylor
A young man whose adventure finished too early in Darwin.
Dearly loved son of Jim O'Keeffe and Dianne Taylor, good friend of Max.
Youngest brother and brother in-law to Aaron and Rebecca O'Keeffe, Ty O'Keeffe and Jessica Mason, Jessica and Stephen Kerr and Grant O'Keeffe.
Funeral to be held on Sunday 28th of April at 12pm at Eastern Park followed by a drink at Simon's Waterfront.
Darwin Funeral Services
(08)89452222
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019