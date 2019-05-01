|
GOLDSTRAW (McDonald) Shirley Maxine Of Sth W'Bool.
17-10-1925 to 29-4-2019
Youngest child of
William 'Dinny' McDonald
&
Mary Everleen Windsor.
Youngest sister of Marion, Goldie, Eva, Roy, Alma, Bill, Stewart, Mavis, Ivy, Ina and Merna
(All Dec'd)
Loved wife of Geoff Goldstraw (Dec.).
Loved Mum of John (Dec'd) & Lorraine,
Marion & Bob, Sally & Rob.
Loved Nan of Jodie, Darren & Linda (Dec'd), Jane & David, Eva & Finn, Asher, Seth & Indea.
'A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no laws, no pity, it dares all and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path'.
Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 1, 2019