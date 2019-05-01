Home
Shirley Maxine GOLDSTRAW


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Shirley Maxine GOLDSTRAW Notice
GOLDSTRAW (McDonald) Shirley Maxine Of Sth W'Bool.



17-10-1925 to 29-4-2019



Youngest child of

William 'Dinny' McDonald

&

Mary Everleen Windsor.



Youngest sister of Marion, Goldie, Eva, Roy, Alma, Bill, Stewart, Mavis, Ivy, Ina and Merna

(All Dec'd)



Loved wife of Geoff Goldstraw (Dec.).



Loved Mum of John (Dec'd) & Lorraine,

Marion & Bob, Sally & Rob.



Loved Nan of Jodie, Darren & Linda (Dec'd), Jane & David, Eva & Finn, Asher, Seth & Indea.



'A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no laws, no pity, it dares all and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path'.



Funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 1, 2019
