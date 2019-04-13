|
GELLERT Shane Anthony Family and friends are invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr Shane Anthony Gellert to be held at Barrabool Hills Centre, 4-32 Province Boulevard, Highton, Geelong on MONDAY (15 th April) at 2.00pm. A Private Burial will have preceded this service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shane may be made to The Leprosy Mission Australia and/or Melanoma Institute Australia. Envelopes will be available at the service.
