FITZGERALD (Potter) Sarah Jane (Janey) 3.9.1921 - 2.4.2019
Loving wife of Paddy (deceased)
Passed away peacefully at Sunnyside surrounded by her family.
Adored Mother of Leon, Mary (dec) & Christine
Mother in law of Norma & Joe
Cherished Nan of Tracey & Bakes, Damian, Jocelyn & Chompa, Jason, Danielle & Nathan.
Granny of Chelsea, Krystal, Paddy, Tom, Indiana, Rory & Taylor
Nanny of Harley
Rest In Peace xo
Janey's family sincerely appreciate the loyal and caring support from Dr Menzies over many years & the loving care received from Sunnyside House for the last 5 years.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2019