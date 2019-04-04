Home
Sarah Jane (Janey) FITZGERALD

Sarah Jane (Janey) FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD (Potter) Sarah Jane (Janey) 3.9.1921 - 2.4.2019

Loving wife of Paddy (deceased)

Passed away peacefully at Sunnyside surrounded by her family.

Adored Mother of Leon, Mary (dec) & Christine

Mother in law of Norma & Joe

Cherished Nan of Tracey & Bakes, Damian, Jocelyn & Chompa, Jason, Danielle & Nathan.

Granny of Chelsea, Krystal, Paddy, Tom, Indiana, Rory & Taylor

Nanny of Harley



Rest In Peace xo



Janey's family sincerely appreciate the loyal and caring support from Dr Menzies over many years & the loving care received from Sunnyside House for the last 5 years.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2019
