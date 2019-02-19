Home
Samuel Alexander CHILTON

CHILTON Samuel Alexander 'Sam'



Tragically at Allansford as a result of an accident on February 14, 2019.



Aged 15 years



Cherished and adored only son of Tracy and Neil.



Much loved grandson of Margaret and Peter Square (Nan and Pop) and Dawn and Arthur (dec.) Chilton (Grandma and Grandpa).



A loved nephew, cousin and friend.



Little did we know that morning,

The sorrows that day would bring.

The loss was sudden, the shock severe

To part with one loved so dear.

We could not say our last farewell,

Or even say goodbye.

For you had gone before we knew,

And only God knows why.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 19, 2019
