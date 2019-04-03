Warrnambool Standard Notices Resources More Obituaries for RUTH DIXON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RUTH MAUREEN DIXON

Notice DIXON RUTH MAUREEN DIXON



RUTH MAUREEN







Aged 82 years



of Newcastle



formerly of Gawler, South Australia



Much loved wife of SYD (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of DARYLL (dec), SYDNEY and LEANNE, DAVID (dec), DIANNE and PETER. Loving Nanna and Great Nanna of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elizabeth St, Singleton on THURSDAY, 4th April 2019 at 10.30am. Burial to take place at St George's Anglican Cemetery, Gawler East, South Australia on WEDNESDAY, 10th April 2019 at 1.30pm.







Taylor & Forgie



Member of the AFDA



Taylor & Forgie

Member of the AFDA

(08) 8522 1734 Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 3, 2019

