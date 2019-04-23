LEVERETT Ruth Margaret Mum, you have always been there for me when I have needed you.



Will treasure the memories we shared together.



Miss you, Love Carol, Gary, Rhys, Kye, Sarah, Chris, Harper, Zahli, Emma, Tim, Maddix & Owen xx



--



Nan, we watched you getting tired and but sadly it was not to be. So now you're back with Pa, that's where you're meant to be.



Love Rhys & Kye xx



--



Nan, Thank you so much for our wonderful memories & teaching me to sew.



We will miss our visits but you'll always be here with us watching the girls grow.



Love Sarah, Chris, Harper & Zahli xx



--



Nan, Today, tomorrow, my whole life through, I will always love and cherish you.



Thank you for so many precious memories.



Love Emma, Tim, Maddix & Owen xx Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary