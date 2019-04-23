Home
Ruth Margaret LEVERETT


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ruth Margaret LEVERETT Notice
LEVERETT Ruth Margaret Mum, you have always been there for me when I have needed you.

Will treasure the memories we shared together.

Miss you, Love Carol, Gary, Rhys, Kye, Sarah, Chris, Harper, Zahli, Emma, Tim, Maddix & Owen xx

--

Nan, we watched you getting tired and but sadly it was not to be. So now you're back with Pa, that's where you're meant to be.

Love Rhys & Kye xx

--

Nan, Thank you so much for our wonderful memories & teaching me to sew.

We will miss our visits but you'll always be here with us watching the girls grow.

Love Sarah, Chris, Harper & Zahli xx

--

Nan, Today, tomorrow, my whole life through, I will always love and cherish you.

Thank you for so many precious memories.

Love Emma, Tim, Maddix & Owen xx
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 23, 2019
