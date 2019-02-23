Home
Richard Mark (Rich) JEHU


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Richard Mark (Rich) JEHU Notice
JEHU Richard Mark (Rich) ~pcPassed away Thursday 21 Feb at Warrnambool.

Dearly loved husband of Violet (Vi).

Much loved father of Barbara and Mark. Father in law of Clare and treasured friend of Sarge.

Much loved Granddad of Fiona (dec), Cassie and Cameron, David and Kerrie, Jessica and Robbie, Nicholas and Lomond, Anna and Alex, Christopher and Laura, and also Gabrielle.

Great Granddad to Ava, Angus, Harrison, Jimmy and Quinn.

~pcThe Mullet King has gone fishing with all our love.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 23, 2019
