BOURKE Patrick Joseph Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of PATRICK JOSEPH BOURKE will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Lava Street, Warrnambool on FRIDAY (March 1) commencing at 11.00a.m.
The funeral will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass for the Warrnambool Cemetery.
The Rosary will be recited at the above Church on THURSDAY evening commencing at 7.30p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neuron, Vic would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 28, 2019
