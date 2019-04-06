|
|
SADLER (Robb) Noelene Myrtle 2/1/1946 - 2/4/2019
Passed peacefully at the Camperdown Hospital surrounded by love.
Dearly loved wife of Peter.
Cherished Mother, Adored Mother-in-Law and Treasured Nanna to:
Lynette, Kevin, Joshua, Sophie, Scott & Abbey (in heaven) Robertson
Alistair, Nerida, Amelia & Angus Sadler
Trevor, Kate, Ella, Nellie & George Sadler
Neil, Tamara, Jamie & Alisha Sadler
Melanie, Luke, Nathaniel, Henry & Eleanor Bourchier
A heart of gold stopped beating,
Two willing hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
I'll remember you when I'm having our 3 O'Clock cuppa.
Lots of love, Peter.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 6, 2019