Noelene Myrtle SADLER

Notice Condolences

Noelene Myrtle SADLER Notice
SADLER (Robb) Noelene Myrtle 2/1/1946 - 2/4/2019

Passed peacefully at the Camperdown Hospital surrounded by love.

Dearly loved wife of Peter.

Cherished Mother, Adored Mother-in-Law and Treasured Nanna to:

Lynette, Kevin, Joshua, Sophie, Scott & Abbey (in heaven) Robertson

Alistair, Nerida, Amelia & Angus Sadler

Trevor, Kate, Ella, Nellie & George Sadler

Neil, Tamara, Jamie & Alisha Sadler

Melanie, Luke, Nathaniel, Henry & Eleanor Bourchier

A heart of gold stopped beating,

Two willing hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.





I'll remember you when I'm having our 3 O'Clock cuppa.

Lots of love, Peter.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 6, 2019
