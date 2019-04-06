Home
SADLER (Nee Robb) Noelene Myrtle 2/1/1946 - 2/4/2019 Passed away in Camperdown after a long illness. Loved daughter of Alec and Eulalie (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graeme and Lorraine, Des and Jill, Stuart and Frances, Janice and Jack (dec) Fisk, Lindsay and Heather, and Neville and Pam. Loved auntie to Paul and Brian; Wayne and David; Tim and Nicole; Tania and Gavin; Jason, Kelly and Brooke; Penny, Rebecca and Kate, their partners and their families. After a courageous battle rest peacefully Noelene. To Peter, Lynette, Alistair, Trevor, Neil, Melanie and families we extend to you all our love and deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 6, 2019
